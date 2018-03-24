Veteran TE Bennett announces his retirement

Tight end Martellus Bennett is calling it a career after 10 seasons in the NFL.

Bennett, who was a free agent, announced his retirement via a posting on his Twitter account Friday night.

"I've decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity. I'm beginning what I believe to be my life's work @ImaginationAgcy," Bennett wrote

Bennett, who turned 31 earlier this month, was released by the New England Patriots on March 7. He was claimed by the Patriots in November after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers.

A second-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, Bennett played for five teams in 10 seasons. He had 433 catches and 30 touchdowns in 144 games with the Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Patriots and Packers.

Bennett had his finest season with the Bears in 2014, earning Pro Bowl honors after setting career highs with 90 receptions for 916 yards. He also had six touchdown catches.

The Patriots acquired Bennett from Chicago in March 2016 and he helped them win a Super Bowl championship with 55 catches and a career-high seven touchdowns.

Bennett signed with the Packers in 2017, but he caught 24 passes for 223 yards in seven games before Green Bay released him with a failure to disclose a medical condition designation.