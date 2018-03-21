Bennett might retire after 10 NFL seasons

Free agent tight end Martellus Bennett is still looking for a team, but he said he is not sure whether he will play in 2018 anyway.

"Right now I'm just living life and trying to figure out what I want to do next," Bennett said Wednesday on the NFL's Network's Rich Eisen Show. "Is it to continue to play? Is it to explore other options? What is it that I want to do?"

Bennett, who turned 31 earlier this month, has played 10 NFL seasons, and he was released by the New England Patriots following the 2017 season.

"So it's just like, where am I in a mental capacity overall?" Bennett said. "I don't have to play. I play football because it's fun. I enjoy stiff-arming people, jumping over people and competing with my friends and things like that. I've been working out, preparing to play."

When asked whether he might consider waiting until after the tough days of preseason training camp are over before signing, Bennett said, "Hell yeah."

Bennett does not seem to be in a hurry to make a decision about the 2018 season.

Bennett caught 24 passes for 223 yards in seven games with the Green Bay Packers in 2017 before being traded to the Patriots at midseason. He had six receptions for 53 yards in two regular-season games for the Patriots and added 11 catches for 98 yards in three postseason games.