Patriots release TE Bennett, WR Reedy

The Bennett brothers are on the move.

Not long after reports surfaced that the Seattle Seahawks had agreed to trade defensive end Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, the New England Patriots announced that they released tight end Martellus Bennett.

The Patriots also released wide receiver/kick returner Bernard Reedy.

Martellus Bennett's contract called for a $2-million roster bonus on the third day of the 2018 league year, which begins March 14.

Bennett, 31, was claimed by the Patriots on Nov. 9, 2017, after he was waived by Green Bay Packers. He played only 24 snaps in two games with the Patriots before going on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. He had six catches for 53 yards for New England after having 24 receptions for 233 yards in seven games, all as a starter, for the Packers.

Bennett also played for the Patriots in 2016, when he had 55 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and also has played for the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

Reedy, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 22, 2017, after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was elevated to the 53-man roster several times, and played in two games for the Patriots, returning four punts for 32 yards.