Reports: Cowboys restructure TE Witten's contract

The Dallas Cowboys restructured veteran tight end Jason Witten's contract, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

The agreement is expected to free up $3.5 million in salary cap space for the team. Dallas also restructured the contract of center Travis Frederick. The moves will save $10.5 million in cap space.

Witten, who turns 36 in May, earned his 11th Pro Bowl selection in 2017 after hauling in 63 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

The franchise's all-time leader with 12,448 receiving yards, Witten has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, amassing 1,152 receptions in 239 games over 15 seasons.

Witten is fourth on the NFL's career list for catches and ranks second among tight ends, behind only Tony Gonzalez (1,325).