Romo: 'Dez is misunderstood in a lot of ways'

Former quarterback Tony Romo said Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is "misunderstood in a lot of ways" during a podcast this week.

Romo covered a number of topics on the "Now and Then" podcast with radio host Brad Sham, namely Bryant and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens.

"As far as personality between the two, they're also a little bit different," Romo said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I think Dez is misunderstood in a lot of ways. I know there are times where he can get talking and be volatile on the sideline and stuff, but a lot of it is positive. I've had every receiver who wants the ball. I think what you'll find is there's so many personalities on the football field. When the receivers are more demonstrative on the sideline and stuff, they're just more demonstrative than offensive linemen. But people can be pouty in different ways. They can do anything in different ways. They just are vocal sometimes where you can see it on camera.

"I never had a problem really with either one of them. Even though T.O. got to the point toward the end, got to the point where he was very frustrated, he definitely was showing that on a daily basis where he might not talk to you for a little bit. Dez would never do that. But at the same time, I never thought there was deep malice involved where they were trying to sabotage things that I've seen.

"What happens, ultimately, is as long as your production is high, they give you more wiggle room. When the production starts getting lower, the wiggle room gets less for some of the things that people perceive to be antics."

Bryant flourished with Romo when the latter was healthy from 2012-14, averaging 91 catches and over 1,300 yards a season while scoring 41 total touchdowns.

The 29-year-old Bryant's production has taken a hit with current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. He has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a campaign since signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2015.

Bryant's contract, which calls for a $12.5 million base salary next season and accounts for a $16.5 million cap charge, is the source of consternation for Dallas.