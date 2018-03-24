Report: Cowboys expected to sign OT Fleming

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free-agent offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, ESPN reported Saturday.

Fleming has spent the past four seasons with the New England Patriots since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Stanford.

The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Fleming has primarily been a reserve at both tackle spots for the Patriots, although he started 20 of 47 games.

Fleming appeared in 12 regular-season games in 2017, starting six, and also was the starter in both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.