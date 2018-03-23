New York Giants DE Josh Mauro suspended for PED use

Defensive end Josh Mauro, who signed with the New York Giants earlier this week, has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced Friday.

Mauro is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Mauro had been released by the Arizona Cardinals on March 16, and was signed by the Giants three days later.

Mauro, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth $880,000, according to multiple reports, but the Giants were aware of the pending suspension before the deal was finalized, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

"While I take full responsibility for this suspension, I want to clarify that my test showed traces of a banned stimulant from a preworkout supplement bought over the counter," Mauro said in a statement released to NFL Network via his agent. "While I didn't and would never intentionally put anything in my body that was a banned substance, I wholeheartedly honor and respect the NFL's drug-testing policy and I take full responsibility.

"I want to thank the entire Giants organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to compete and help bring another championship to such a storied franchise. I look forward to overcoming this adversity I ultimately brought upon myself and will do everything I can to contribute to this team winning football games."

Mauro played in 13 games, including seven starts, for the Cardinals in 2017, when he had 22 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.