New York Giants sign WR Cody Latimer, obtain three others

The New York Giants announced Monday that they have added wide receiver Cody Latimer and cornerback B.W. Webb and have retained defensive end Kerry Wynn.

Latimer, 25, had 19 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns for the Denver Broncos last season. He had 35 career receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns in his four seasons for Denver.

He is considered a possession receiver, and it remains to be seen whether his signing affects Brandon Marshall, 33, who was limited to five games in his first season with the Giants before being put on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Webb was signed to a one-year deal by the Giants, multiple media outlets reported.

He played in 14 games, including seven starts, for the New Orleans Saints in 2017, when he had one interception and 27 total tackles.

Wynn re-signed with the Giants on a one-year deal, multiple media outlets reported.

He has been with the Giants for four seasons, and he played in 15 games, including three starts, in 2017, when he had one sack and 14 total tackles. Wynn made his starts at defensive end when Olivier Vernon was sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Giants are also expected to sign defensive lineman Josh Mauro, according to multiple reports.