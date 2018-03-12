New York Giants re-sign LB Mark Herzlich, G Jon Halapio

The New York Giants re-signed linebacker Mark Herzlich and guard Jon Halapio on Monday.

Herzlich was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and Halapio was an exclusive-rights free agent.

Herzlich spent last season on injured reserve after suffering a stinger during training camp on Aug. 5. He is entering his eighth season with the team.

The Giants signed Herzlich as a rookie free agent in 2011 out of Boston College. The 30-year-old has 121 tackles as a linebacker and 49 on special teams while appearing in 88 games.

Halapio made his NFL debut last season when he appeared in 10 games and started New York's final six contests at right guard. He spent the first four weeks on the team's practice squad and made his debut on special teams against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 22.

Before joining the Giants, Halapio, 26, was New England's sixth-round pick in 2014 before being cut in training camp.

He was on Denver's practice squad in the final month of the 2014 season, spent three months with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015 and briefly returned to the Patriots before being released on Sept. 3, 2016.

The Giants signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 29, 2016, and he signed a reserve/future contract with the team on Jan. 9, 2017. The Giants waived him on Sept. 2 but re-signed him to the practice squad the following day.