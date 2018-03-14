Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants to sign LT Nate Solder to four-year deal

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 14, 2018 at 11:49 AM
The New York Giants made a big splash in free agency Wednesday by agreeing to terms with left tackle Nate Solder of the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported.

Solder will become the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league with a four-year contract worth $62 million, including $35 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Deals cannot be officially signed until Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

The 6-foot-8, 314-pound Solder has been a mainstay on the Patriots' offensive line, starting at least 15 games in six of his seven NFL seasons.

Solder, 29, who protected the blind side of four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, had signed a two-year, $20.6 million contract with the Patriots in 2015.

During his tenure in New England, Solder appeared in four Super Bowls, including a loss to the Giants during his first season in 2011, when he was named to the NFL's All-Rookie team.

A first-round draft pick out of Colorado in 2011, Solder started 95 of 98 regular-season games and 16 postseason contests for the Patriots.

