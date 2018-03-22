New York Giants release WR Dwayne Harris

The New York Giants released wide receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris, the team announced Thursday.

Harris did not have a reception last season with New York, appearing in five games before suffering a fractured foot.

The move to terminate the 30-year-old Harris' contract will save the Giants $2.45 million in salary cap space.

Harris set career highs with six starts, 36 receptions and four touchdowns in 2015, his first season with New York after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He also had a punt return and kick return for a touchdown in 2015.

A Pro Bowl selection on special teams in 2016, Harris had only one reception that season but turned it into a 13-yard scoring catch.

Harris also returned two punts for touchdowns during his tenure in Dallas and has career averages of 9.4 yards on punt returns and 26.1 yards on kickoff returns.