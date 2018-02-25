Free-Agent Setup: Arizona Cardinals hope to sign half their UFAs

The Arizona Cardinals might be able to sign approximately half of the 19 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

The Cardinals' priority is likely to reach new deals with linebackers Josh Bynes and Kareem Martin, cornerbacks Justin Bethel and Tramon Williams, safety Tyvon Branch, defensive tackle Frostee Rucker and guard Alex Boone.

Bynes, 28, Williams, 34, and Boone, 30, were especially productive in 2017 and might be re-signed at affordable salaries. The Cardinals appear likely to move on from wide receivers John Brown and Jaron Brown, in addition to tight end Troy Niklas. Definite departures include quarterbacks Drew Stanton, Blaine Gabbert and Matt Barkley.

Veteran inside linebacker Karlos Dansby remained a quality player last season at age 36 and wants to keep playing, but his return is 50-50. There is no one on the roster the Cardinals would want to - or have to - use the franchise tag or transition tag.

Unit-by-unit depth chart as of Super Bowl LII. Injured players listed as starters if that was their status when injured.

*Asterisk indicates player ended 2017 season on injured reserve.

QUARTERBACKS (C): Starter -- *Carson Palmer (subsequently retired). Backups - Drew Stanton (UFA), Blaine Gabbert (UFA), Matt Barkley (UFA).

RUNNING BACKS (C): Starter -- *David Johnson. Backups - Kerwynn Williams (UFA), *Adrian Peterson, Elijhaa Penny, D.J. Foster, Bronson Hill, *T.J. Logan.

TIGHT ENDS (C): Starters -- Jermaine Gresham, Troy Niklas (UFA). Backups - Ricky Seals-Jones, *Ifeanyi Momah, Gabe Holmes.

WIDE RECEIVERS (C): Starters - Larry Fitzgerald, John Brown (UFA). Backups - Jaron Brown (UFA), J.J. Nelson, *Brittan Golden (UFA), Chad Williams.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (C): Starters - LT *D.J. Humphries, LG *Mike Iupati, C A.Q. Shipley, RG Evan Boehm, RT *Jared Veldheer. Backups - LT Will Holden, LG Alex Boone (UFA), C Max Tuerk, RG Earl Watford (UFA), RT John Wetzel, G/T Khalif Barnes (UFA), G/T Vinston Painter, C *Daniel Munyer.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (B-plus): Starters - LDT Josh Mauro, NT Corey Peters, RDT Frostee Rucker (UFA). Backups - DT Olsen Pierre, NT Rodney Gunter, RDT Robert Nkemdiche, DT/NT Xavier Williams.

LINEBACKERS (A): Starters - SLB Chandler Jones, ILB Deone Bucannon, ILB Karlos Dansby (UFA), OLB *Markus Golden. Backups - Haason Reddick, ILB Josh Bynes (UFA), OLB Kareem Martin, ILB Scooby Wright, ILB Gabe Martin, OLB Bryson Albright, ILB Edmond Robinson.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (A): Starters - LCB Patrick Peterson, RCB Tramon Williams (UFA), SS *Tyvon Branch (UFA), FS Tyrann Mathieu. Backups - SS Budda Baker, FS *Antoine Bethea, LCB Brandon Williams, RCB Justin Bethel, SS/FS Harlan Miller, CB C.J. Goodwin, S/CB *Rudy Ford, CB *Ronald Zamort.

SPECIAL TEAMS (B-minus): K Phil Dawson, P Andy Lee, KOR/PR *T.J. Logan, LS Aaron Brewer (UFA).