Report: Seahawks, Falcons discussing trade of Bennett

The Seattle Seahawks are shopping defensive tackle Michael Bennett and one potential buyer could be the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN.com reported Sunday that the Falcons are interested in Bennett but that a trade is not imminent. The Seahawks revealed earlier this week that Bennett was on the market and the team was hoping to get something in return for him.

Bennett's health and contract status could be deterrents. He has battled nagging injuries, including foot and knee issues, despite making the Pro Bowl the past three seasons.

In the three years remaining on Bennett's contract, he is scheduled to receive compensation that would result in cap hits of $8.275 million in 2019 and $10.225 million in 2020.

The Seahawks had considered releasing Bennett, but the ESPN report indicated that Seattle now wants to attempt to get something in return -- possibly later-round draft picks -- for the 32-year-old veteran.

Seattle has just one pick in the first three rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft

The Seahawks expressed interest before the Scouting Combine in adding earlier-round picks. Bennett is not expected to command a high draft pick in a trade, but Seattle could accumulate enough lower-round picks that it might be enough to put together a package to trade up in the draft.

The Falcons are considered a prime landing spot for Bennett under coach Dan Quinn, who was Bennett's and the Seahawks' defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 before he moved on to Seattle.

While there is no timetable on a deal, something is expected to take place by March 18, when Bennett is due a $3 million roster bonus. If Bennett is traded before then, the Seahawks would save $2.2 million against the salary cap.

A move to Atlanta also makes sense because the Falcons will need a pass rusher. They lost Dontari Poe, Derrick Shelby and likely Adrian Clayborn, the team leader in sacks with 9.5 last season.

Bennett has 54 career sacks, including 8.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits last season.

In addition to Bennett's play on the field, he is noted for some of his polarizing social stances off the field. He is one of the NFL players who chose to sit during the national anthem.