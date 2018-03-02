Home / Sports News / MLB

Russell Wilson strikes out with New York Yankees

By Alex Butler  |  March 2, 2018 at 5:41 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 2 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson struck out in his first at-bat in spring training with the New York Yankees.

He went down whiffing Friday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.

Wilson stepped in to pinch-hit for slugger Aaron Judge in the fifth inning of the Yankees' 5-4 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Left-handed reliever Max Fried worked against Wilson for a 2-2 count. Wilson fouled the first pitch back. He then watched a curve ball drop in for a strike. Wilson took two consecutive balls, before settling in for another hack.

But he had no chance at connecting with the high heat. Fried threw a 93-mph chest-high fastball and Wilson lunged, hitting only air.

No. 73 walked back to the dugout with his bat in his hand and the crowd cheering. He was replaced by Mark Payton in the next inning.

Wilson -- who led the NFL in touchdown passes last season -- hit .229 in 93 minor league games in 2010 and 2011, while a member of the Colorado Rockies' organization.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a scouting report on Wilson on Thursday while at the NFL scouting combine.

"So far he's not doing a great job with the pitches away from him," Carroll told reporters, according to Seahawks.com. "We're hoping that he's going to start putting the ball in the right field a little bit more and going with the pitch. Aside from that, [the] curveball is still giving him a problem like it always did back in the day, so we'll see what happens."

Wilson also talked to reporters Thursday.

"First of all, I love the game," Wilson said. "It's a championship team they won 27 World Series before. These guys have won MVPs. It's great to be around it. I just love the game."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
LeBron James pulls off impossible nutmeg dribble, Sixers beat Cavs LeBron James pulls off impossible nutmeg dribble, Sixers beat Cavs
Texans' J.J. Watt calls out autograph forger, sends fan swag for charity Texans' J.J. Watt calls out autograph forger, sends fan swag for charity
Adam Rippon goes on 'Ellen,' talks Sally Field's 'hutzpah' Adam Rippon goes on 'Ellen,' talks Sally Field's 'hutzpah'
Serena Williams shares photos for baby Alexis Olympia's half-birthday Serena Williams shares photos for baby Alexis Olympia's half-birthday
Oakland Raiders might release RB Marshawn Lynch Oakland Raiders might release RB Marshawn Lynch
Loading...