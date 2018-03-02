Russell Wilson strikes out with New York Yankees

March 2 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson struck out in his first at-bat in spring training with the New York Yankees.

He went down whiffing Friday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.

Wilson stepped in to pinch-hit for slugger Aaron Judge in the fifth inning of the Yankees' 5-4 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Left-handed reliever Max Fried worked against Wilson for a 2-2 count. Wilson fouled the first pitch back. He then watched a curve ball drop in for a strike. Wilson took two consecutive balls, before settling in for another hack.

But he had no chance at connecting with the high heat. Fried threw a 93-mph chest-high fastball and Wilson lunged, hitting only air.

No. 73 walked back to the dugout with his bat in his hand and the crowd cheering. He was replaced by Mark Payton in the next inning.

Wilson -- who led the NFL in touchdown passes last season -- hit .229 in 93 minor league games in 2010 and 2011, while a member of the Colorado Rockies' organization.

Hey #73, that was pretty cool!



We 💙 seeing you out there! pic.twitter.com/VAWjmg7ihd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 2, 2018

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a scouting report on Wilson on Thursday while at the NFL scouting combine.

"So far he's not doing a great job with the pitches away from him," Carroll told reporters, according to Seahawks.com. "We're hoping that he's going to start putting the ball in the right field a little bit more and going with the pitch. Aside from that, [the] curveball is still giving him a problem like it always did back in the day, so we'll see what happens."

Wilson also talked to reporters Thursday.

"First of all, I love the game," Wilson said. "It's a championship team they won 27 World Series before. These guys have won MVPs. It's great to be around it. I just love the game."