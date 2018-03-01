Seattle Seahawks trying to trade DE Michael Bennett

The Seattle Seahawks are attempting to trade veteran defensive end Michael Bennett, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old Bennett has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons and is coming off an 8.5-sack campaign despite a toe injury.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll shed little light on the team's plans for Bennett while speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

"I haven't talked to Mike in a while now," said Carroll, per the News-Tribune of Tacoma. "But it's the time of year, conversations going in all directions."

Bennett told the newspaper in January that he didn't expect to return to Seattle despite having three years remaining on his contract.

In five seasons with the Seahawks, the 6-foot-4, 271-pound Bennett registered 39 of his 54 career sacks, including 10.0 in 2015. He played his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.