Bryant: No talk of pay cut, vows to prove doubters wrong

There has been a lot of talk swirling around wide receiver Dez Bryant and his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant chimed in on Friday to say that he hasn't discussed a pay cut with management. The three-time Pro Bowl selection also vowed to prove his doubters wrong after failing to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a campaign since signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2015.

"I'm still working. I'm still grinding," Bryant said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I feel like I'm grinding more than ever because of me, not because of nobody else. It's something that I want to do. It's something I feel like I have to do.

"I let a lot of things get in the way that should have never got in the way. I'm ready to make my mark. I don't care what nobody is talking about, I couldn't care less. Everybody that ain't with Dez Bryant, they can kiss my (expletive)."

From a numbers standpoint, Bryant is slated to have a $12.5 million base salary next season and account for a $16.5 million cap charge. Dallas could save $8.5 million against the cap if it cuts the 29-year-old wideout. The Cowboys could also save $12.5 million if Bryant is designated a post-June 1 cut, but he would count $4 million against the 2019 cap.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones publicly have taken different stances regarding Bryant's contract situation. The latter, in fact, said on Thursday that "this is a business where everybody has to be accountable."

Last month, Stephen Jones labeled the emotional Bryant "a distraction" on the "Hangin' With The Boys" podcast/radio show.

"We all see and it is certainly visible to anyone who watches our games, watches our sideline, is Dez is certainly a fiery guy who plays with a lot of emotion both on and off the field," he said at the time. "Sometimes that can be a distraction. It can be a distraction for Dez; it can be a distraction for other teammates. We just have to really get our hands around when you put all the full body of work together where that's headed."

Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. He has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

On 105.3 The Fan, Bryant said he could not picture himself playing for another team.

"It doesn't seem right," he said. "It wouldn't be right."