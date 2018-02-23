Dallas Cowboys complete coaching staff shake-up

The Dallas Cowboys made a number of changes to their coaching staff since the end of the 2017 season, and the team announced its entire staff on Friday.

The head coach (Jason Garrett), offensive coordinator (Scott Linehan) and defensive coordinator (Rod Marinelli) did not change, but two coaches got promotions and eight newcomers were added.

Ben Bloom was the Cowboys' assistant coach for special projects the last two seasons, but now he is the linebackers coach.

Keith O'Quinn was promoted from assistant special teams coach to special teams coordinator.

The additions to the staff are Kris Richard (passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach), Kellen Moore (quarterbacks coach), Paul Alexander (offensive line coach), Ken Amato (defensive assistant), Doug Colman (assistant special teams coach), Sanjay Lal (wide receivers coach), Doug Nussmeier (tight ends coach), and Markus Paul (assistant strength and conditioning coach).