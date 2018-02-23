Report: TE Bennett wants to continue career

Tight end Martellus Bennett wants to continue his NFL career after openly hinting at retirement last season, according to a published report on Friday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bennett is interested in playing in an 11th season, per a source informed of the situation.

Bennett is under contract to the New England Patriots for next season with a salary of $3.6 million, and he has a $2 million roster bonus due on March 14. The Patriots can recoup his entire $6.187 million cap hit if they release him, although the team is also dealing with the retirement talk of fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski revealed after the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII that he needs to consider his future before committing to play in 2018. The Patriots currently have Gronkowski, Bennett, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister under contract for the 2018 season.

Bennett raised questions about continuing his career last season while battling a shoulder injury with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers promptly cut him with a failure to disclose injury designation.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old played in just seven games with Green Bay, recording 24 receptions for 233 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Patriots welcomed back Bennett off waivers, but he lasted just two games before going on injured reserve with hamstring and shoulder ailments.

Bennett collected 433 receptions for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns in 144 career games with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Packers and Patriots.