Cowboys VP: Bryant 'understands this is a business'

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has been critical of Dez Bryant during the offseason, and his most recent comments only stirs the pot surrounding the wide receiver's future with the team.

Bryant, 29, is slated to have a $12.5 million base salary next season and account for a $16.5 million cap charge.

"No one wants to compete and get after it more than Dez," Jones said at the inaugural Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award ceremony, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "At the same time, we all know this is a business where everybody has to be accountable. Certainly everybody knows that. That's a tough one. Certainly we're going to be grinding it out and trying to determine what is in the best interest of our business.

"Dez understands this is a business. No one thinks more of Dez Bryant than starting at the top, Jerry (Jones, owner), and certainly me, his teammates, coach (Jason) Garrett, Will McClay (assistant director of player personnel). We all have a tremendous amount of respect for Dez. That's one of the things that we're going to have to work through as we move into our future."

Last month, Stephen Jones labeled the emotional Bryant "a distraction" on the "Hangin' With The Boys" podcast/radio show.

"We all see and it is certainly visible to anyone who watches our games, watches our sideline, is Dez is certainly a fiery guy who plays with a lot of emotion both on and off the field," he said at the time. "Sometimes that can be a distraction. It can be a distraction for Dez; it can be a distraction for other teammates. We just have to really get our hands around when you put all the full body of work together where that's headed."

Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a campaign since signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2015.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

Dallas could save $8.5 million against the cap if it cuts the wide receiver. The Cowboys could also save $12.5 million if he is designated a post-June 1 cut, but he would count $4 million against the 2019 cap.

Bryant has 150 receptions over the last three seasons and has failed to reach double-digit touchdowns since 2014.

He has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.