Buccaneers' Winston cited for careless driving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was cited for careless driving last week after he was involved in a minor automobile accident.

Per Florida Highway Patrol, Winston was driving his Ford 250 on the Veterans Expressway (State Road 589) on Feb. 13 when the vehicle in front of him came to a complete stop. The 24-year-old Winston failed to safely reduce his speed in time to avoid a collision, rear-ending Tyler and Anna Stepka in their Subaru Forester.

Damage estimates were approximately $2,000 per vehicle, according to the crash report. Per the report, Winston is subject to a $153 fine for operating "the vehicle in a careless or negligent manner," although alcohol use was not suspected.

Winston is currently under NFL investigation for allegations of groping made by a female Uber driver. He has denied the accusations.

Selected with the top overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston threw for a career-low 3,504 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games this past season.