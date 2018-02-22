Home / Sports News / NFL

Seattle Seahawks unlikely to put franchise tag on Sheldon Richardson

Feb. 22, 2018
The Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to use a franchise tag on defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, according to a published report.

Richardson, acquired from the New York Jets just prior to the 2017 season, is coveted by the Seahawks, NFL.com reported, but not at the $14 million salary he would receive with the franchise tag.

Seattle has used the franchise tag on a player only once since Pete Carroll has been head coach -- and that was back in 2010, when it was applied to kicker Olindo Mare.

Carroll said during his season-ending news conference that it would be "huge" to have Richardson return to the team.

The 6-foot-3, 294-pound Richardson started 15 games for the Seahawks last season, registering 44 tackles and a career-low one sack. He spent the previous four seasons with the Jets, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2014.

Seattle paid a hefty price to bring Richardson to the Pacific Northwest, sending wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round draft pick to New York.

The deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag on a player is March 6.

