Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas pondering NFL future

Cleveland Browns star left tackle Joe Thomas plans to make a decision on his playing future by the start of free agency.

Thomas told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he wants to make up his mind by March 14 whether to return to the team for a 12th NFL season, per ProFootballTalk.com.

"I'd like to make a decision before free agency to give the Browns the best opportunity to prepare for everything that happens in the offseason," Thomas said. "Whether I'm going to come back or retire, I think, from their perspective, having a certain need going into free agency is important."

The 33-year-old Thomas failed to play 16 games for the first time in his career in 2017 after suffering a season-ending torn triceps injury on Oct. 22.

Named to the All-Pro first team six times and a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Thomas has said he is not worried about the triceps tendon as much as nagging injuries to both his knee and back.

Thomas is one of five players in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of their first 10 seasons in the league, joining Mel Renfro, Merlin Olsen, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor.