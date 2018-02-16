Free agent cornerback Davis visits Bills, Browns

Cornerback Vontae Davis is getting a jump on the free agent market.

Already a free agent after being released by the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 9, David visited the Buffalo Bills on Thursday and was scheduled to visit the Cleveland Browns on Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Davis was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015, but he had a difficult relationship with the Colts last season. He was replaced as a starter at midseason, and Davis publicly complained about how the coaching staff handled his demotion.

Davis was left at home in Indianapolis for the Nov. 5 game against the Houston Texans, and he was released four days later. After being released, Davis had core muscle surgery, and he reportedly has been medically cleared to return to action.

He is making the rounds as he tries to latch on with another team. Most other players eligible for free agency cannot become free agents until March 14.