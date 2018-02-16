Colts officially name Eberflus, Sirianni as coordinators

The Indianapolis Colts officially named Matt Eberflus and Nick Sirianni as their respective defensive and offensive coordinators, the team announced Friday.

The Colts also hired Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator and Rusty Jones as director of sports performance.

Eberflus has 21 years of coaching experience, with his last nine coming in the NFL. He spent the last seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys serving as the team's linebackers coach (2011-15) before becoming the passing game coordinator/linebackers coach (2016-17).

Prior to his NFL coaching career, Eberflus spent eight seasons at the University of Missouri (2001-08) and nine years at his alma mater, the University of Toledo (1992-2000).

Sirianni served as the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receivers coach for the past two seasons. The 36-year-old will work with new Colts head coach Frank Reich, with whom he spent time from 2013-15 during his stint with the Chargers. Sirianni took over Reich's role as the then-San Diego quarterbacks coach when the latter was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2014 season.

Sirianni began his NFL coaching career as the offensive quality control coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009, before serving as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach (2010), the offensive quality control coach again (2011) and the wide receivers coach (2012).

Ventrone was the New England Patriots' assistant special teams coach for the past three years. Last season, he helped special teams ace Matthew Slater get selected to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl (2011-17).

Jones has 28 years of NFL experience with the Buffalo Bills (1985-2004) and Chicago Bears (2005-2012). He was named the recipient of the 2016 NFL strength and conditioning Lifetime Achievement award.