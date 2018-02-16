Colts' Luck looks forward to working with Reich

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck likes what he hears out of new coach Frank Reich, who promised to employ a "multiple, attack, up-tempo offense."

"That sounds great," Luck told the Colts' website. "I know all the best offenses that I've been a part of in my career, we've not been static and we've attacked. And I'm sure he'll have a great flavor and we'll involve as many people as we can, and attacking defenses is what it's all about."

Luck is bidding to return under center after missing the entire 2017 season following shoulder surgery. The 28-year-old said he's ready to work with Reich, who replaces Chuck Pagano as the team's head coach after serving as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reich is no stranger to working with top-tier quarterbacks, notably Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz.

"Going back to (Reich's) playing days, he's incredibly successful, and he's been around some awesome quarterbacks," Luck said. "And I hope I can learn from him and ask him how Peyton or Carson or Philip did it, and find the best way for me or for whatever Colt quarterback way that is. I hope I can give him the most that I can give, and that he can help me get out of me the most that's there."

"You can learn something from everybody, and certainly our history shapes so much of how we think and (our) thought process, and I'm really excited to hear his thought process and how he did it as a player and how he's seen other players do it, and how he's done it as a coach," Luck said. "I think that could have a very positive impact on our team."

Luck has not taken a snap in a game since the regular-season finale of the 2016 season. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum on Jan. 15, 2017.

Recurring soreness in Luck's shoulder prompted the Colts to finally shut him down two weeks after he returned to practice on Oct. 4. He went on injured reserve on Nov. 2.

After appearing in just seven games in 2015 due to injuries, Luck was coming off perhaps his best overall performance in his six-year NFL career in 2016. He completed 346 of 545 passes (63.5 percent) for 4,240 yards with 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and also ran 64 times for 341 yards with two more scores.

For his career, Luck -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft and a three-time Pro Bowler -- has completed 1,570 of 2,651 passes (59.2 percent) for 19,078 yards with 132 touchdowns and 68 interceptions, and has 286 rushing attempts for 1,442 yards and 14 more TDs.