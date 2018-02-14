Cleveland Browns: Most disappointing, surprising players

MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER: Quarterback DeShone Kizer. Kizer, the 52nd pick in the 2017 draft, was forced to start before he was ready, but head coach Hue Jackson had no alternative because Cody Kessler, 0-8 as a rookie starter last year, and Kevin Hogan weren't starting material. Kizer became flustered in the red zone. He protected the ball poorly, as his league-high 22 interceptions reflect. Inaccuracy plagued Kizer all season. The errors did not decrease as the season progressed, which is why general manager John Dorsey will likely use the first pick in the draft on a quarterback.

MOST SURPRISING PLAYER: Middle linebacker Joe Schobert. Schobert went from being a backup rookie outside linebacker in 2016 to the starting middle linebacker in 2017. He finished among the league leaders with 142 tackles. Schobert had the duty of calling out the defensive signals and is a major reason the Browns' run defense improved dramatically. "Joe has just scratched the surface," defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said.