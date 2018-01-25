New England Patriots' Tom Brady limited in practice; Rob Gronkowski sits out

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was wearing gloves during his first practice session for Super Bowl LII.

Brady was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, a result of the thumb injury he sustained during practice last week that had fans of the six-state New England region hyperventilating.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP said on his radio show Monday that he expected to have stitches removed from his right thumb sometime this week.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who suffered a concussion in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, sat out the practice, and remained in the league's concussion protocol.

Defensive linemen Malcolm Brown (foot) and Deatrich Wise Jr. also sat out.

Wise also is dealing with a concussion. Brown was held out after being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.

Safety Devin McCourty was a limited participant in practice with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots will hold one more practice Friday before they head to Minneapolis on Monday in preparation for the Super Bowl clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady needed 10 to 12 stitches to close a gash on his thumb after colliding with running back Rex Burkhead on a handoff attempt.

He completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter to Danny Amendola, against the Jaguars to lead New England to its record 10th Super Bowl appearance.