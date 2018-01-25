Philadelphia Eagles RB Jay Ajayi limited in practice

Philadelphia running back Jay Ajayi is expected to be an important element in the Eagles' bid to defeat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

So there is some concern in the Eagles' camp after Ajayi was listed as only a limited participant in practice Thursday because of an ankle injury.

He had been projected as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, although the Eagles did not practice that day.

Ajayi has been on the injury report frequently this season, mostly with a knee injury. The ankle injury is a more recent concern.

He rushed for 54 yards in the victory over Atlanta in Philadelphia's first playoff game this season, and he ran for 73 yards in the win over Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game.

Also, Eagles running back Kenjon Barner missed practice with an illness, but linebacker Dannell Ellerbe was a full participant despite a hamstring injury.

It suggests Ellerbe may return for the Super Bowl. He started the final two games of the regular season as well as the first playoff game against Atlanta. He injured his hamstring in the win over the Falcons and did not play against Minnesota.