Nick Foles, Eagles embrace underdog role in Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles were obviously elated following their convincing 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

But they are far from satisfied.

There's one more victory that has eluded the franchise since its inception -- a Super Bowl title and subsequent parade.

"Our focus is to win it all," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. "It's not to go to the Super Bowl."

For the first time in 13 years, the Eagles will be competing in the Super Bowl. It will be the same opponent: the New England Patriots.

The Eagles are 0-2 all-time in the Super Bowl with losses to the Oakland Raiders following the 1980 season and the Patriots after the 2004 season.

With all the injuries they have overcome -- most notably quarterback Carson Wentz, running back Darren Sproles, left tackle Jason Peters, linebacker Jordan Hicks and special teams ace Chris Maragos -- the Eagles are embracing the underdog role yet again.

"We haven't been talked about all year," said defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. "That's the story of the Eagles. No one has been talking about Philly, the defense, the offense. If you go back and look, we're in the top five in a lot of categories. We keep finding ways to win and moving on. It's our motto. All we need is one more."

Quarterback Nick Foles was sensational, completing 26-of-33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. It brought up comparisons to the likes of Joe Montana and John Elway in the postseason.

"All week, he was calm," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of Foles. "He was confident. He was energetic. He was everything we knew he was."

Foles and the Eagles are headed for Minneapolis and a chance to give this city its first Super Bowl title.

Pretty surreal.

"I am so happy for all the guys in our locker room and for the great fans in Philly," said cornerback Patrick Robinson, whose 50-yard interception return for a touchdown tied the game at 7. "We expected to win even though we weren't favored. We're happy. We have a business trip to make with one more win left. We're going back to work to try and bring home a title to this great city."

The Eagles have battled adversity all season. They will have to overcome Tom Brady to capture the coveted trophy the rabid fans have been long clamoring for.

"The resiliency among this group is phenomenal," Lurie said.