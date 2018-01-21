Nick Foles leads Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl with win over Vikings

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Foles threw two of his three touchdown passes to Alshon Jeffery, LeGarrette Blount rushed for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia defense forced two huge turnovers and the result was a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2004 season when the Eagles lost to the New England Patriots.

The Eagles will face the Patriots once again in their third opportunity to bring home the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Foles was 26 of 33 for 352 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 141.4.

Case Keenum completed 28-of-48 passes for 271 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Vikings, who dropped their sixth consecutive NFC Championship Game.

Minnesota, which entered the game as the favorite over top-seeded Philadelphia, is still searching for its first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1976 season.

With the outcome all but sealed, the Eagles proceeded on a 12-play, 92-yard drive in 7:11 with Foles tossing a 5-yard score to Jeffery for a 38-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles started the third quarter like they ended the first half. An aggressive drive netted 75 yards in eight plays with a flea-flicker from Foles to Torrey Smith for 41 yards, boosting the lead to 31-7.

The Vikings started the game with a 75-yard march in nine plays with tight end Kyle Rudolph hauling in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Keenum for a quick 7-0 lead with 10:14 remaining in the first quarter.

Philadelphia tied the score at 7 with 6:26 left in the first quarter when Patrick Robinson intercepted Keenum and scampered 50 yards for a touchdown. Chris Long put pressure on Keenum and appeared to hit his shoulder as the pass was thrown.

After the momentum shifted, the Philadelphia offense was reignited and the Eagles took a 14-7 lead on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by Blount's 11-yard run up the middle with 13:37 remaining in the second quarter.

The Vikings had a chance to cut into the lead, but Keenum was sacked by Derek Barnett on third-and-5 from the Philadelphia 16 late in the first half and fumbled. Long recovered for the Eagles.

The turnover sparked the Eagles as they took a 21-7 lead when Jeffery caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Foles to cap a seven-play, 76-yard drive. Jeffery broke free down the sideline and Foles scrambled enough to launch the deep pass.

After the defense held, Philadelphia stayed aggressive and ended the first half with a 38-yard field goal by Jake Elliott as time expired for a 24-7 halftime lead.

NOTES: Eagles LB Dannell Ellerbe was the only deactivated player in a mild surprise. ... Former Eagles and Vikings WR Cris Carter was an honorary captain for the Vikings. ... Vikings WR Adam Thielen was active despite multiple reports that he suffered "slight back fractures" in last week's playoff win over the New Orleans Saints. ... The Eagles have won eight of their last nine home games against the Vikings, including a 27-14 victory in the divisional round on Jan. 16, 2005. ... Former Eagles standouts Brian Dawkins and Wilbert Montgomery served as alumni captains on the field before the game. ... Keenum's backup was Sam Bradford, who previously played for the Eagles.