Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen, Andrew Sendejo active vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Andrew Sendejo are active for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Neither player was on the inactive list prior to the game after both were previously listed as questionable on the Vikings' injury report.

Thielen has a lower back injury he sustained against the New Orleans Saints in last week's divisional playoff game.

Sendejo suffered a concussion during the victory over New Orleans but apparently cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.

The Vikings' inactives are defensive end Tashawn Bower, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Mack Brown, center Cornelius Edison, offensive guard Danny Isidora, quarterback Kyle Sloter and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen.

The Eagles' inactives are offensive tackle Will Beatty, linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, cornerback Sidney Jones, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and running back Wendell Smallwood.