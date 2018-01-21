Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen, Andrew Sendejo expected to play vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Andrew Sendejo are expected to play in Sunday's NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

Both players have been listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Thielen has a lower back injury he sustained against the New Orleans Saints in last week's divisional playoff game. He has slight fractures in his back, the NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported, citing sources. Thielen missed practice Wednesday and was limited in practice Thursday.

Rapaport cited another source with direct knowledge of the injury, who said Thielen is not at risk of further damage.

Thielen set career highs with 91 catches and 1,276 yards this season.

Sendejo suffered a concussion during the victory over New Orleans and still must clear concussion protocol to play. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has said he is optimistic that Sendejo can play against the Eagles. Sendejo was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.