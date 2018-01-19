Vikings hopeful S Sendejo is a go vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings remain optimistic that safety Andrew Sendejo will be available for Sunday's clash at the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Sendejo remained in the league's concussion protocol despite being a full participant in Friday's practice. He was scheduled to undergo further tests Friday, but coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that he expects him to play.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has been limited in practice all week by lower-back issues, was listed as questionable. Nose tackle Shamar Stephen was ruled out against the top-seeded Eagles.

Sendejo was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday's 29-24 victory over New Orleans on a hit by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. He notched 80 tackles and two interceptions during the regular season and had another pick against New Orleans.

Thielen started all 16 regular-season games and caught 91 passes for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns. He had six receptions for 74 yards in the win over the Saints.

The 6-foot-5 Stephen was unable to practice all week due to back and ankle injuries. He appeared in 15 games this season, starting one, and registered 19 tackles and a sack.