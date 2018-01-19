Gloved Tom Brady won't respond to reporters' hand questions

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would not address his injured hand when meeting with reporters Friday.

And that was the first question he was asked.

Brady walked into the news conference in Foxborough, Mass., while sporting two red gloves.

"How's you hand?" a reporter asked.

"Not talking about it," Brady quickly responded.

He also said "we'll see" when asked if he would play Sunday.

Brady said he participated in practice, but would not say if he threw the football. He didn't throw any balls during the portion of practice open to the media. Brady has been listed with a right hand injury on the Patriots' injury report.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady live press conference: https://t.co/fFg0vDEK8M — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 19, 2018

He was listed as limited on Wednesday, did not participate on Thursday and was limited again on Friday. He is listed as questionable for the AFC title game.

The Boston Herald reported that Brady jammed the hand when he collided with a running back.

Brady's Under Armour gloves matched his red Under Armour sneakers Friday. He said he has worn gloves at previous news conferences. The future Hall of Famer repeatedly said "we'll see" when asked about his status for the AFC Championship.

The Patriots' quarterback missed Wednesday's media session, when New England coach Bill Belichick met with the media. Belichick was asked about Brady and referred reporters to the Patriots' injury report.

Tom Brady with a little hop in his step at the start of practice. pic.twitter.com/GnouNhM1dP — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 19, 2018

Brian Hoyer has been working with the Patriots' first team in Brady's absence. Belichick was also rather mum on responding to a question about former Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo. He would not answer the question about regretting Garoppolo's trade, instead just saying the team was "getting ready for Jacksonville."

The Patriots face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.