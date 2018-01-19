Giants GM had 'great' first meeting with Manning

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman made good on his word by meeting with quarterback Eli Manning.

Gettleman promised he'd sit down with the 37-year-old Manning after being introduced as the team's new general manager. He officially was hired on Dec. 29.

"We had a great conversation and everything went well," Gettleman said, via the New York Post. The newspaper did not note the day of the meeting, although Newsday reported that it was last Friday.

Gettleman did not go into specifics of what was said or if it led to any closure or decisions in regard to Manning's future with the Giants.

"I don't want to go there," Gettleman said of Manning, who threw for 3,468 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

Manning has two years and $22 million remaining on his contract, plus an additional $11 million in bonuses -- including a roster bonus of $5 million due to March 15.

The Giants, who finished 3-13 this season, own the second overall pick of the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft.