Minnesota Vikings activate QB Sam Bradford off injured reserve

The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Sam Bradford off injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Bradford was placed on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery on Nov. 7. The surgery was not related to the two procedures he had to repair a torn ACL in 2013 and 2014.

It's not immediately known if Bradford will sit ahead of Teddy Bridgewater on the depth chart and serve as the backup quarterback behind Case Keenum in Sunday's NFC divisional round playoff game versus the visiting New Orleans Saints.

Bridgewater has served as the backup since Week 10 for the Vikings, who have not had three quarterbacks listed as active since Mike Zimmer became their coach. Bridgewater was activated off injured reserve on the same day that Bradford was placed on IR.

Bradford went 27 of 32 for 346 yards and three touchdowns in Minnesota's 29-19 season-opening win over New Orleans. The 30-year-old sustained a knee injury during that contest and struggled in a brief comeback attempt against the Chicago Bears in Week 5 before being shut down for the rest of the regular season.

Sam Bradford will return to practice today. pic.twitter.com/Ntqo6W0mck — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 2, 2018

Minnesota waived tight end Kyle Carter to make room on the roster for Bradford. He did not record a catch in three games this season.