Minnesota Vikings cornerback Terrance Newman was limited in practice Friday as he deals with a foot injury.

Newman, who sat out practice on Thursday, is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's NFC divisional-round game versus the visiting New Orleans Saints.

The 39-year-old Newman recorded 35 tackles and one interception in 16 games this season.

Should Newman sit out on Sunday, Mackensie Alexander likely would see an uptick in workload as the primary nickel cornerback.