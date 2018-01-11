Home / Sports News / NFL

Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen limited in practice

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 11, 2018 at 8:09 PM
One of the leaders of the Minnesota Vikings' defense was limited in practice Thursday.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, a Pro Bowl selection who tied for fourth in the league with 13 sacks, is dealing with a foot injury.

The Vikings will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in an NFC divisional round game.

Griffen has been dealing with plantar fasciitis during the season and was forced to miss a game against the Washington Redskins on Nov. 12.

He tied a franchise record this season by registering a sack in eight consecutive games.

Nose tackle Shamar Stephen (ankle) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day while cornerback Terence Newman (foot) missed practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis one day earlier.

