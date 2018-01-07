ESPN fires analysts Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis

Former NFL players Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis were fired by ESPN following an investigation of sexual misconduct allegations while the pair worked for the NFL Network.

"They are no longer working for us," ESPN said in a statement released Saturday.

McNabb and Davis were among those named in a lawsuit by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, who sued NFL Enterprises in Los Angeles Superior Court in October.

The NFL Network announced on Dec. 12 that they were suspending Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and fellow analysts Heath Evans and Ike Taylor "pending an investigation" into the allegations by Cantor.

McNabb had been working for ESPN as a radio host while Davis worked for ESPNLA Radio when the charges came to light. ESPN released a statement when the charges became public that "McNabb and Davis will not appear on our networks as that investigation proceeds."

In Cantor's lawsuit, she accused McNabb of sending her sexually explicit messages, while alleging that Davis make lewd comments toward her.

Cantor, who worked as a wardrobe stylist with the company from 2006 until she was fired in October 2016, alleged age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment and hostile work environment, and wrongful termination, among other complaints in the lawsuit.