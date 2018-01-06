Buffalo Bills: LeSean McCoy reportedly to play vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

It appears the Buffalo Bills will have their starting running back available for their first playoff game since the 1999 season.

Although Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team expects him to play.

McCoy sustained a sprained ankle in the Bills' victory over Miami on Sunday, and he has worn a boot for much of the week.

McCoy practiced on a limited basis Friday after sitting out practice the previous two days.

By midweek, McCoy was optimistic about his chances to play, saying that if he felt comfortable cutting, he could play.

"We'll see. We'll see," McCoy told reporters late in the week, per the NFL Network. "I don't want to make any promises. My teammates have been asking me the same questions. I don't want to lie them. Because people that know me, they know I want to be out there."

McCoy is important in both the Bills' running game and their passing attack. He leads the Bills in rushing yards (1,138), but also leads them in receptions, with 59.