Trending
Advertisement
NBA
April 15, 2024 / 1:18 PM

ESPN green-lights '30 for 30' documentary about late broadcaster Stuart Scott

By Alex Butler
Former ESPN personality Stuart Scott died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. Photo courtesy of ESPN
Former ESPN personality Stuart Scott died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. Photo courtesy of ESPN

April 15 (UPI) -- ESPN green-lit a 30 for 30 documentary about the life of late broadcaster Stuart Scott, the company announced Monday.

The film is in production, with no premier announced.

Advertisement

"Stuart Scott transcended broadcasting, journalism, sports and culture in ways that we're only beginning to really understand and appreciate now," director Andre Gaines said in a news release.

"He made his mark on so many people, especially young black men, and his legend has only grown since his passing.

"The opportunity I've had now to examine his life, visit his home, get to know his daughters Taelor and Sydni, and understand how incredibly vast and rich a life Stuart lived, I can only hope that audiences find the same catharsis I've already experienced in making this film."

Scott, who died at age 49 in 2015 after battling cancer, became one of the most recognizable figures at ESPN, often using his catchphrases and cultural references to bring excitement to sports highlights.

The documentary will tell the story about the "trailblazing broadcaster who shattered preconceived notions of how on-air figures were expected to look, talk, act, and think-and in the process, helped bring hip-hop and Black culture into the sports media mainstream," ESPN said.

Advertisement

The documentary will detail his rise at ESPN, impact on media and culture, and the pains he sustained through divorce and his battle with cancer.

The voices of Scott's daughters, Taelor and Syndi, are also used in the film.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
NBA // 1 hour ago
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
April 15 (UPI) -- Serbian big man Boban Marjanovic gifted opposing fans a poultry-inspired prize during the Houston Rockets' season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, purposely missing free throws to trigger a Chick-fil-A giveaway.
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
NBA // 6 hours ago
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
April 15 (UPI) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans to start the 2024 NBA play-in tournament, which will help finalize the league's 16-team playoff schedule.
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
NBA // 2 days ago
Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft
April 12 (UPI) -- Sophomore Kyle Filipowski and freshman Jared McCain, who led the Duke Blue Devils in scoring last season, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, they announced Friday on social media.
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
NBA // 3 days ago
Heat's Jimmy Butler plays horse, while riding horse, in new commercial
April 12 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler threw on a cowboy hat and went horseback, taking on challengers in Miami for a game of H.O.R.S.E., while riding one, as part of a unique advertising campaign for an enhanced water beverage.
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
NBA // 4 days ago
Irving, Doncic power streaking Mavericks past Heat
MIAMI, April 10 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic accessed his array of acrobatic jump shots while Kyrie Irving was a dribbling and finishing fiend, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-92 rout of the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Miami.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
NBA // 5 days ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo injures calf vs. Celtics; Achilles intact
April 10 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a non-contact calf injury during a win over the Boston Celtics, but his Achilles tendon is expected to be intact.
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
NBA // 1 week ago
Sixers defense, Maxey doom Heat in playoff-like Eastern Conference clash
MIAMI, April 4 (UPI) -- Two perennial Eastern Conference contenders used relentless scoring runs to frantically wrestle momentum, but the Philadelphia 76ers defense dominated late, freezing Miami Heat shooters for a close win Thursday in Miami.
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
NBA // 1 week ago
Malachi Flynn scores Pistons record 50 points off bench vs. Hawks
April 4 (UPI) -- Malachi Flynn nearly doubled his career-high, scoring a franchise-record 50 points off the Detroit Pistons bench in a 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Sixers' Joel Embiid returns for win vs. Thunder, cites depression during recovery
NBA // 1 week ago
Sixers' Joel Embiid returns for win vs. Thunder, cites depression during recovery
April 3 (UPI) -- Joel Embiid returned from a two-month injury hiatus and scored 24 points to spark a Philadelphia 76ers comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He told reporters that he battled depression during his absence.
Rajon Rondo to retire from NBA after 16 seasons, two titles
NBA // 1 week ago
Rajon Rondo to retire from NBA after 16 seasons, two titles
April 2 (UPI) -- During a podcast appearance this week, veteran guard Rajon Rondo announced an end to his NBA tenure, which lasted 16 years and featured four All-Star selections and two championships.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
Lakers-Pelicans to start NBA's play-in tournament
Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
Masters 2024: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket
Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit
Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
New York Jets reveal new logo, 'Sack Exchange'-inspired uniforms for 2024
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
Rockets' Boban Marjanovic purposely misses free throws to gift fans free chicken
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement