1 of 5 | Veteran guard Rajon Rondo (L) averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 assists per game over his 957 career appearances in the NBA. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- During a podcast appearance this week, veteran guard Rajon Rondo announced an end to his NBA tenure, which lasted 16 years and featured four All-Star selections and two championships. Rondo made the announcement this week on the All the Smoke podcast. The 38-year-old spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, but he did not play last season or during the current 2023-24 campaign. Advertisement

"Yeah, I'm done," Rondo said. "I can't. I'd rather spend time with my kids."

Rondo entered the league as the No. 21 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns, but was traded during the draft to the Boston Celtics. He played for the Celtics until being traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2014-15 campaign.

Rondo went on to play for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cavaliers.

He won his first championship in 2008 with the Celtics. Rondo, who led the NBA in assists in three different seasons, also won a title in 2020 with the Lakers.

Rondo averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game over 957 career appearances. He averaged a career-high 13.7 points per game in 2009-10 and 2012-13. Rondo logged a career-high 11.7 assists per game in 2011-12 and 2015-16.

He made more than $117 million in salary during his NBA career.