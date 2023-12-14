Warriors' Draymond Green must 'meet certain conditions' to end indefinite suspension

1 of 5 | The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (pictured) on Wednesday for hitting center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a loss to the Phoenix Suns. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will be "required to meet certain league and team conditions" before he can return to play, ending his indefinite suspension, the NBA announced. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars announced Green's suspension Wednesday night. The ban came in response to Green's hit of center Jusuf Nurkic during a Golden State Warriors loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in Phoenix. Advertisement

"This outcome takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct acts," the league said in a news release.

Green, 33, apologized for his actions Tuesday at his postgame news conference, but said he did not intend to hit Nurkic. The Suns center told reporters that Green "needed help," when asked about the exchange.

The Warriors veteran received several other league and team suspensions for previous on-court altercations. Those acts included punching a teammate in the face in 2022 and placing an opponent in a headlock in November.

Green averaged 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game through 15 appearances this season.

The four-time All-Star, four-time champion, two-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Defensive Team selection has been among the league leaders in technical fouls for the last several seasons. His three ejections this season are the most in the NBA and tied for the most Green has logged in a season.

The Warriors signed Green to a 4-year, $100 million contract in 2023. He was set to make $22.3 million in 2023, but will not be paid during his suspension. Green stands to lose more than $1 million if he misses at least seven games.

The Warriors (10-13) have 59 regular-season games remaining. They will face the Los Angeles Clippers (13-10) at 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Los Angeles.