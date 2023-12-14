Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Dec. 14, 2023 / 8:12 AM

Warriors' Draymond Green must 'meet certain conditions' to end indefinite suspension

By Alex Butler
The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (pictured) on Wednesday for hitting center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a loss to the Phoenix Suns. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (pictured) on Wednesday for hitting center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a loss to the Phoenix Suns. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will be "required to meet certain league and team conditions" before he can return to play, ending his indefinite suspension, the NBA announced.

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars announced Green's suspension Wednesday night. The ban came in response to Green's hit of center Jusuf Nurkic during a Golden State Warriors loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Advertisement

"This outcome takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct acts," the league said in a news release.

Green, 33, apologized for his actions Tuesday at his postgame news conference, but said he did not intend to hit Nurkic. The Suns center told reporters that Green "needed help," when asked about the exchange.

The Warriors veteran received several other league and team suspensions for previous on-court altercations. Those acts included punching a teammate in the face in 2022 and placing an opponent in a headlock in November.

Green averaged 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game through 15 appearances this season.

Advertisement

The four-time All-Star, four-time champion, two-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Defensive Team selection has been among the league leaders in technical fouls for the last several seasons. His three ejections this season are the most in the NBA and tied for the most Green has logged in a season.

The Warriors signed Green to a 4-year, $100 million contract in 2023. He was set to make $22.3 million in 2023, but will not be paid during his suspension. Green stands to lose more than $1 million if he misses at least seven games.

The Warriors (10-13) have 59 regular-season games remaining. They will face the Los Angeles Clippers (13-10) at 10:30 p.m. EST Thursday in Los Angeles.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Owner plans to move NHL's Capitals, NBA's Wizards to Virginia in 2028
NBA // 21 hours ago
Owner plans to move NHL's Capitals, NBA's Wizards to Virginia in 2028
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ted Leonsis, the majority owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals, plans to move the franchises from Washington, D.C., to Virginia by 2028, he announced Wednesday.
Warriors' Draymond Green ejected for hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic
NBA // 1 day ago
Warriors' Draymond Green ejected for hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green received his third ejection of the season for swinging his arm and hitting center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a loss to the Phoenix Suns.
LeBron James, Lakers beat Suns after controversial call, clinch tourney spot
NBA // 1 week ago
LeBron James, Lakers beat Suns after controversial call, clinch tourney spot
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- LeBron James scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Los Angeles Lakers past the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA's in-season tournament in Los Angeles.
Mark Cuban to sell $2B majority stake in Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Mark Cuban to sell $2B majority stake in Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Sands casino controlling shareholder Miriam Adelson is reportedly selling a $2 billion stake in the company to buy the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, according to a filing with the SEC.
NBA acknowledges probe into Josh Giddey's relationship with underage girl
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA acknowledges probe into Josh Giddey's relationship with underage girl
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The NBA has confirmed it is looking into allegations concerning Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and his relationship with an underage girl.
Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
NBA // 3 weeks ago
Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 11
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Running backs Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker and De'Von Achane were among the key players injured in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
NBA suspends Draymond Green 5 games for Rudy Gobert headlock
NBA // 4 weeks ago
NBA suspends Draymond Green 5 games for Rudy Gobert headlock
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for five games for his headlock of center Rudy Gobert during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the league announced.
Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in headlock during Warriors-Timberwolves brawl
NBA // 4 weeks ago
Draymond Green puts Rudy Gobert in headlock during Warriors-Timberwolves brawl
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Draymond Green put center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an on-court brawl during a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and could face league discipline.
'Hard Knocks: In Season' to debut Nov. 21, could feature Dolphins playoff run
NBA // 1 month ago
'Hard Knocks: In Season' to debut Nov. 21, could feature Dolphins playoff run
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins" will debut Nov. 21 and could feature a potential postseason run for the AFC East franchise, HBO and NFL Films announced Monday morning.
76ers' Maxey dedicates 50-point game to teammate Oubre, who was struck by car
NBA // 1 month ago
76ers' Maxey dedicates 50-point game to teammate Oubre, who was struck by car
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey wasn't thinking about himself after scoring a career-high 50 points. He took the opportunity to dedicate the game to teammate Kelly Oubre, who was recently hit by a car.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Warriors' Draymond Green ejected for hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic
Warriors' Draymond Green ejected for hitting Suns' Jusuf Nurkic
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
Owner plans to move NHL's Capitals, NBA's Wizards to Virginia in 2028
Owner plans to move NHL's Capitals, NBA's Wizards to Virginia in 2028
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement