1 of 5 | Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) will miss the next five games because of a suspension. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for five games for his headlock of center Rudy Gobert during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the league announced. NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the ban Wednesday night. Green was involved in the incident in the first quarter of the Warriors' loss Tuesday in San Francisco. Advertisement

Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and Green were all ejected for their roles in an on-court brawl.

Dumars said Green, who received several previous suspensions for on-court altercations, was suspended Wednesday in part because of his "history of unsportsmanlike acts." Thompson, McDaniels and Gobert also were fined $25,000 apiece for their roles in the incident.

Green will start his suspension Thursday, when the Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.

The Warriors will host the Thunder again Saturday and the Houston Rockets on Monday in San Francisco. They will battle the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Phoenix. The final game of Green's suspension will be when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at Chase Center.

Advertisement The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rX7WeFIVBu— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 16, 2023

Green is on track to return to the Warriors for their battle against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 28 in Sacramento.

The four-time All-Star, eight-time All-Defensive Team selection, two-time All-NBA selection and four-time champion averaged 8.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game through his first nine appearances this season.

The Warriors and Thunder will tip off at 10 p.m. EST Thursday at Chase Center.