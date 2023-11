1 of 3 | The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held at Chase Center in San Francisco on Feb. 16, 2025, the league announced Monday. The Golden State Warriors' home court was christened in 2019. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held in the San Francisco Bay area and is set for Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, the NBA announced Monday. The 74th NBA All-Star Game will be the first to be held at the Warriors' home court in San Francisco, which opened in 2019, and the third overall staged in the Bay Area, league officials said in a statement. Advertisement

The Warriors previously hosted event in 2000 at Oakland Arena, while the first Bay Area All-Star Game was held in 1967 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, Calif.

Other events during the All-Star weekend will take place at Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Oakland Arena and the Warriors' current facility in Oakland.

"We are thrilled to host our NBA All-Star festivities in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a long and storied history of basketball," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the Chase Center. "I want to thank [Warriors majority owner] Joe Lacob, [board chairman] Peter Guber and the entire Warriors organization for their support in bringing NBA All-Star back to the Bay Area."

"San Francisco is honored that the 2025 NBA All-Star game will be coming to our incredible city," added San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "Major sporting events like this bring excitement to our city and generate significant economic activity that creates jobs and support for our small businesses."

Lacob said the team is "looking forward to hosting various events in San Francisco and Oakland to bring together basketball fans from all over the world."