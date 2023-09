Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) averaged 7.9 points per game last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers and forward Jarred Vanderbilt agreed to a 4-year, $48 million contract. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times about the agreement Friday. Vanderbilt was entering the final year of a 3-year, $14.1 million contract. Advertisement

The 24-year-old joined the Lakers in a February trade from the Utah Jazz. He averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game over 26 games for the Lakers last season.

Vanderbilt averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal through his first 52 appearances last year for the Jazz.

The 6-foot-9 forward spent his first season with the Denver Nuggets. He also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Vanderbilt averaged 6.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game through his first 244 appearances in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Lakers in a preseason game at 8:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 7 in San Francisco. The Lakers will face the Nuggets in their first regular-season game Oct. 24 in Denver.