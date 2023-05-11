Trending
May 11, 2023 / 4:18 PM

Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair

By Ben Hooper
May 11 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles Lakers fan in Illinois showed support for his team in the playoffs by having the face of LeBron James trimmed into the hair on the back of his head.

Barber Miguel Rosas said it took him about two hours to create a realistic recreation of LeBron James' visage in the back of a customer's head.

The customer wanted to show his support for the Lakers as they face off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs, Rosas said.

Rosas, whose previous artistic trims include a Colonel Sanders logo that earned him free KFC for life, dubbed his latest masterpiece "LeHaircut."

