NBA
June 23, 2023 / 3:00 PM

Raptors' Gradey Dick cites 'Wizard of Oz,' honors Kansas with NBA Draft suit

By Alex Butler

June 23 (UPI) -- Former Kansas star Gradey Dick wore a vibrant, sparkling suit, a nod to Dorothy's ruby red slippers in The Wizard of Oz, honoring his home state during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dick, who joined the Toronto Raptors as the No. 13 overall pick, sported the flashy garb Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The outfit immediately trended on social media, with some users saying Dick looked like a character from Blades of Glory or The Righteous Gemstones.

"So I'm from Kansas," the Wichita native said a video posted to the NBA Twitter account. "Dorothy has her slippers. I've got my Dorothy suit."

Dick also wore a personalized logo chain over a sequined red turtleneck. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound guard was born in 2003, more than 60 years after The Wizard of Oz was released (1939).

"People are going to think I'm crazy, but the mentality was that I'm going to wear this suit probably once in my entire life so I might as well just go all out," Dick said.

Dick attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.. He was the No. 14 overall player in the 2022 ESPN 100 prospect rankings.

Dick averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 2022-23, his lone season with the Jayhawks. He made 40.5% (83 of 206) of his 3-point attempts, the highest-rate on the team among players with more than one attempt.

The sharpshooter, known for his outgoing personality, maintains more than 187,000 followers on TikTok, where he often posts videos of himself dancing, playing basketball and performing skits with teammates.

The San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Jalen Wilson, Dick's Kansas teammate, went to the Brooklyn Nets at No. 51 overall.

