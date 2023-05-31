Trending
NBA
May 31, 2023 / 8:41 AM

Knicks, GM Scott Perry to part ways after 2 playoff appearances in 3 years

By Alex Butler

May 31 (UPI) -- General manager Scott Perry and the New York Knicks will part ways this off-season, despite the franchise's two playoff appearances over the last three years.

Sources told Newsday, SNY and ESPN on Tuesday night that the Knicks would not extend Perry's expiring contract. Perry was hired for the role in 2017.

The Knicks went 47-35 in 2022-23, earning their most wins in a season since 2012. This year's campaign also marked just the second time the Knicks won at least 43 games in a second since 2000-01.

The 2022-23 Knicks also beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs to earn their first postseason series victory since 2012. They went on to lose to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

RELATED Golden State Warriors architect Bob Myers to resign as president, GM

The Knicks went 41-31 in 2020-21 en route to another playoff berth. They lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round that postseason. The Knicks went 37-45 and missed the playoffs in 2021-22.

Perry and the Knicks hired current coach Tom Thibodeau in 2020. He owns a 125-111 over three seasons. Jeff Hornacek and David Fizdale also served as full-time head coaches under Perry.

Perry, 59, previously coached at the University of Detroit Mercy and Eastern Kentucky. He also worked as an assistant at Michigan. Perry later worked as a front office executive for the Detroit Pistons. He served as the assistant general manager of the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007.

RELATED Injured Jayson Tatum says he was shell of himself versus Heat

He returned to the Pistons in 2008 to become their vice president of basketball operations. Perry became Orlando Magic assistant general manager in 2012. He became Sacramento Kings vice president of basketball operations in April of 2017. He became Knicks general manager just three months later.

Knicks forward Julius Randle and guard Jalen Brunson are under contract through 2024-25, with player options in 2025. Guard R.J. Barrett is signed through 2026-27.

Forward Josh Hart is expected to opt out of a player option and became a free agent this off-season. The Knicks exercised a team option on guard Immanuel Quickley for next season.

RELATED Philadelphia 76ers to hire Nick Nurse as new coach

The Knicks do not own a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

