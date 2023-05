Former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will coach the Philadelphia 76ers next season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will hire Nick Nurse as their new head coach, replacing fired coach Doc Rivers. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Philadelphia Inquirer about the hiring Monday night. The Toronto Raptors fired Nurse in April after a 41-41 season in 2022-23. Advertisement

Nurse led the Raptors to a title in 2019. He posted a 227-163 record in five seasons as Raptors coach.

Nurse, 55, was a Raptors assistant coach from 2013 to 2018. The 2019-20 Coach of the Year coached the NBA G League's Iowa Energy and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers before he joined the Raptors. He also coached at Grand View University and in England and Belgium.

The 76ers fired Rivers on May 16, two days after they were eliminated from the playoffs. Rivers led the 76ers to 54 regular-season wins -- the most since 2000-01 -- during the 2022-23 season. He led the franchise to a 154-82 regular-season record and 20-15 postseason mark over three years.

Rivers-led teams lost five-consecutive Game 7s.

The 76ers last won the title in 1982-83. They last reached the title series in 2001, when they lost to Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers.